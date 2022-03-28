Janette Manrara breaks silence after Aljaz Skorjanec's 'heartbreaking' decision to quit Strictly

Janette Manrara has addressed husband Aljaz Skorjanec's decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing after nine series. Taking to Instagram to share a lengthy post, the It Takes Two host - who quit the show as a professional dancer last year - confessed she could not be happier for her partner as he embarks on a new journey.

"I cannot express the sadness in my heart to see @aljazskorjanec say goodbye to @bbcstrictly, but at the same time there is so much joy in my heart for what he has brought to the show these past 9 years," she wrote.

"I have admired him from the day I met him for his passion for dancing, but more than anything for his kindness towards anyone he encounters.

"As his wife and best friend, I could not be happier to know that he made so many smile during his time in Strictly; not just those who were watching from home, but also those who work behind the scenes."

Praising Aljaz, the TV star continued: "He makes every single person he encounters feel absolutely special; ask any of his partners throughout the years. He IS STRICTLY and what Strictly is all about; taking someone who wants to learn to dance, and making them truly fall in love with it.

Aljaz is leaving Strictly after nine series

"All good things come to an end, but with every ending comes new beginnings. I cannot wait for the exciting adventures life will have for him in the future because I know at the centre of all of his endeavours will be kindness and love for whatever he does."

Janette then concluded her message: "Thank you for giving him all of the love and support you have these past 9 years…. And thank you @aljazskorjanec for always being my biggest inspiration in any and everything that I do. May that long continue. I love you, and you and I will forever and always, 'keep dancing'."

The pro dancer with Sara Davies back in November

Back in November, Strictly viewers were left worried when Aljaz became emotional after he and dance partner Sara Davies were voted out. In his exit speech, many believed he was hinting that he was leaving the show for good.

"You have been an absolute joy, a testament to hard work. Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you but the whole family," he said at the time, adding: "I'm going to miss you so much, I'm going to miss dancing you, I'm going to miss everything about the show."

