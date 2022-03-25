Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has paid a heartwarming tribute to his mum and sister as they celebrate Mother's Day on Friday.

Exclusive: Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet family snapshot of his loved ones, the Slovenian professional dancer remarked: "Happy Mother's Day! In Slovenia we are celebrating it today. Can't wait to get my ladies in my arms very soon."

WATCH: Aljaz bids sad farewell to sister Lara and her family

Aljaz, who is married to fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, was flooded with messages from fans, with one writing: "Beautiful beautiful beautiful [heart emoji]." Another stated: "@aljazskorjanec so gorgeous! Look at those faces!!!! Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in your life!!" A third post read: "Happy Mothers Day! What a beautiful photo!"

The 32-year-old was reunited with his mum Natasa and sister Lara during Christmas having not seen them during the whole of the pandemic.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Janette revealed how emotional the family trip was. "It was really, really emotional," she explained. "We got to the airport, and Aljaz's sister was waiting with our two nieces and his dad.

Aljaz uploaded this sweet family snap

"There was a lot of tears. But happy tears. It had been a long time coming. Aljaz is like me, we're both so close to our family… not to spend time with his family for so, so long, it was really tough. Also our second niece, Tisa, was born in lockdown, so we'd not even met her."

She added: "We literally didn't do anything other than like be at his mum's home and eat cooked food, spend time with the girls. That's basically what we just did, on repeat for the whole time that we were. And we were in the snow which was nice."

