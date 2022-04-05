The Split: viewers saying the same thing about season three’s return Warning, spoilers ahead for season three, episode one

The Split is finally back on our screens, and it’s fair to say that the opening episode didn’t leave a dry eye in the house! The hugely popular series starring Nicola Walker is set to conclude with the third and final season, and the opening episode had viewers saying the same thing…

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, which saw Lenny unexpectedly request a divorce alongside Tyler having an affair with Nina, fans were full of praise - despite BBC accidentally revealing a spoiler. One person wrote: "#TheSplit is back with a vengeance isn't it. Wowser! Making #Monday much more bearable. The temptation to press the red button and watch the next one is real. But then I'll be disappointed next week if I've already watched it. Fave program ever!"

Another person added: "TheSplit what an opening episode....feel like I've been punched in the [heart], sooooo good," while a third person tweeted: "Absolutely balling at the last ten mins #thesplit Also naughty #bbc giving away a spoiler with their helpline at the end! At least check the episode that contains that revelation first! Gutted it is the last series."

Nicola returned for the hit show's third and final series

Another fan posted: "Nicola Walker as sublime as ever. But way way to go BBC spoiling the reason for Lenny’s divorce."

Of course, viewers were left in tears after James was shockingly killed in a bicycle accident, moments after telling Hannah he didn’t want to "miss out on life". Posting on social media, one fan wrote: "Flipping heck! First episode and I'm already in tears. Loved James, such a gentle soul.

"When he was riding alongside the bus I had an 'uh oh' moment and thought it was going to be bad. This program is brilliant." Another wrote: "I just knew something bad was going to happen to James. I thought it was going to be when he rode off and left her at the shop. Heartbreaking."

