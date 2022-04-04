Nicola Walker drops big hint about The Split series three finale The actress also revealed her sadness about the show coming to an end

After what feels like forever, BBC's legal series The Split returns to BBC One on Monday evening, bringing Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan back into our lives as estranged couple Hannah and Nathan Stern in the midst of a messy divorce.

But although fans will no doubt be thrilled to see more episodes on the screens, it's a bittersweet return as the third instalment marks the end for Abi Morgan's acclaimed drama. However, it's not all bad news, as leading actress Nicola Walker has opened up about how the show will draw to a close – and fans are sure to be relieved.

WATCH: Nicola Walker has fans sobbing in teaser trailer for The Split

Chatting to HELLO! among other reporters at the recent press event for series three, the actress revealed that although she was "very sad" to see The Split come to its conclusion, she insisted the ending is sure to satisfy those of us wanting a decent end to the six episodes.

"It's a proper ending, we've all been watching lots of telly in lockdown and I can't tell you how many dramas I've watched and thought 'I can't get those six hours back, that's a really disappointing ending,'" she began, adding: "I really don't think you'll be disappointed, it's a very, very good satisfying one."

Nicola Walker returns as Hannah Stern in The Split

Nicola, also known and adored for her work in Unforgotten and Last Tango in Halifax, then opened up about her sadness at saying goodbye the drama, which first aired in 2018. "I'm very, very sad to say goodbye to Hannah and Nathan," she told HELLO!, adding: "But it's been one of the most fulfilling jobs I have ever had and probably ever will have."

The actress continued: "The [memorable] things I will take away from it [are] somewhere between crying and laughing, usually with Stephen. So very high-drama scenes in the house, sobbing, or then laughing my head off with him in the back garden.

What does the future hold for Hannah and Nathan?

"Abi could ask us to do anything and I know I'll be safe with Stephen and we'll have a brilliant time doing it, so I will miss that because it's quite rare."

Series three of the high-stakes legal drama will pick up 10 months on from series two. Following infidelities on both parts, Hannah and Nathan are now in the midst of a tricky divorce. Judging from the teaser, things get even more complicated when Nathan meets someone else – bringing more emotion and layers to an already complex marital breakdown.

The Split returns to BBC One on 4 April 2022 at 9pm, and series one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

