The real reason why The Split is coming to an end after three seasons The show will be back for a third and final series in April

The Split fans were delighted when it was revealed that new episodes of the series starring Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan will be landing on screens very soon.

However, the new season is sadly set to be the legal drama's last. But why does it have to end? Well, it turns out that creator, director and writer Abi Morgan has a very important reason for wrapping things up...

WATCH: Nicola Walker has fans in tears in new trailer for The Split season three

Discussing the new episodes, Abi revealed to the BBC that she always planned The Split to be told across three series. She explained: "I always intended it to be this three-arc structure, that was about the legacy of a marital split that permeates Hannah's life, and then that triggers her own split within her own relationship, and then subsequent split in her marriage."

As for how she feels now that the end has finally come and will soon be airing, she added: "I think it's like the end of any good relationship, it's conflicted! I feel really happy and proud and excited to be showing this final series."

Nicola Walker leads the cast of the BBC series

Meanwhile, Nicola herself also opened up about how "difficult" it was saying goodbye to both her character and her on-screen family."I'm going to miss my imaginary, pretend Defoe family, very much," she said.

"It was very difficult filming the last few scenes with Deb [Finlay], Fiona [Button] and Bel [Scholey] because in between takes we were saying 'that's the last time I'm going to be your sister, or you're going to be my mother'. We were feeling it very, very deeply!"

However, she added that she believes viewers will be "absolutely" satisfied with the finale. "Endings are difficult. I think Abi has managed to create a really satisfying ending, and we don't get that in drama very much anymore.

"How many shows have we all watched over the pandemic where you're left unsatisfied in the last 15 minutes?" she continued. "That doesn't happen with this show. Abi has taken great care of every single character and I feel by the end that you know they're going to go on. In my head, they're all getting up and going on with their lives when the credits roll."

The Split returns to BBC One on 4 April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

