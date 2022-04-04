Call the Midwife star shares major update on series 12 The actress is looking forward to a return to Poplar

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack has revealed that production on season 12 of the beloved BBC show is due to start "very soon".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the Nancy Corrigan actress talked about her excitement for the upcoming series.

"It's coming very soon," she said. "So just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone's so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It's great crack.

"It's that weird time in between where you're like, 'I'd actually just like to be with everyone still!'" she added.

The news comes after Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, revealed that his wife and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, was working on new scripts last month.

Megan Cusack plays Nancy Corrigan in the series

Speaking on the WNET UP NEXT podcast, he said: "She's started work now, as we speak today, Heidi is currently putting together the framework for 68'."

He then went on to explain the production process, revealing that filming for the new season should start in less than six weeks' time.

"When it's production time, if you consider the analogy of a factory, the actors go onto the shopfloor and they make the car. In six weeks' time for me, say, I'll go and I'll start filming. Heidi's real role is the boss' upstairs in the office, above in the factory. Her role is the planning and strategy and the making."

Stephen McGann revealed that his wife is currently working on season 12 scripts

Fans will be happy to know that they won't have to wait too long for another visit to Poplar as a 2022 Christmas special has already been confirmed by the BBC, along with a new series in 2023.

The show's official Instagram account released the announcement back in February, posting "Thank you all for watching Call the Midwife Series 11! We'll be back!! Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023."

