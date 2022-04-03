Peaky Blinders viewers left speechless following explosive finale

The highly anticipated final episode of Peaky Blinders aired on Sunday night, leaving fans in tears at the emotional yet satisfying ending.

The last instalment of the popular BBC gangster drama was a shocker to say the least. Filled with twists and turns and several major deaths, it's fair to say the much-loved series went out with a bang.

The final episode saw a revenge-seeking Michael finally released from prison and out for Tommy's blood. However, just as he attempts to blow up the Shelby gang leader, Johnny Dogs comes to the rescue and Tommy ends up shooting Michael in the face. Viewers also watched as Arthur avenged the death of Polly by shooting her killer, IRA boss Captain Swing, and Duke Shelby killed Billy Grade.

Towards the end of the episode, we saw Tommy preparing to end his life, having previously learnt that he is suffering from a fatal illness.

Just as Tommy is about to shoot himself while standing in a traditional gyspy funeral trailer, the ghost of his dead daughter, Ruby, pays him a visit and tells him that he "must live" and that he isn't ill. He then finds a newspaper announcing the wedding of Lady Diana Mitford and Sir Oswald Mosley and sees Dr Holford pictured in attendance. He soon realises that his doctor has deceived him and that he isn't suffering from tuberculoma at all.

The final episode saw Tommy shoot Michael

The final shot sees Tommy riding away from his burning funeral trailer, set on fire by Curly, who believed Tommy to be dead.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the season finale, with one person writing: "I have no words other than: amazing. This series, in particular, has been a cinematic masterpiece. Cannot believe it’s over, what a ride. One of the best TV shows made and out with a bang," while another added: "Wow Wow Wow. Just absolutely brilliant."

Tommy escaped death in the final episode

A third person tweeted: "God that was perfection in a very unexpected way. I'm blown away by the genius of this story from start to finish."

Other viewers were left feeling emotional, with one person commenting: "What an ending, was in tears," while another added: "Potentially the most beautiful ending to a series I've ever seen. Feeling emotional."

While the sixth episode signifies the end of Peaky Blinders as we know it, fans can look forward to the show's return in the form of a feature film and a potential spin-off series.

Fans were left emotional after the show's ending

Production is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson believed to be reprising their roles as Tommy and Arthur Shelby. Fans may also see a reappearance of Stephen Graham's Hayden Stagg, who was introduced to audiences in the latest season.

Chatting to the Metro about Stephen's performance, creator Steven Knight said: "It’s been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward."

As for what the film will focus on, Steven recently revealed that he plans to focus on an "untold" World War Two story. He told RadioTimes.com: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Peaky Blinders is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

