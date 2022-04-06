BBC’s The Pact confirms future - will it be back for season two? BBC has revealed whether the show will be returning

Good news for fans of The Pact! BBC has confirmed that the hit show will be returning for another six-part series, with an entirely new cast of characters.

MORE: Where is BBC drama The Pact filmed?

Anthony star Rakie Ayola will be taking centre stage in the new suspenseful and emotional story, as social worker Christine. The synopsis reads: "Christine’s family, oldest son Will, youngest son Jamie and daughter Megan, are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam. As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch The Pact season one?

"As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them."

MORE: Laura Fraser on 'difficult' new role in The Pact

MORE: The Girl From Plainville: What happened to Conrad Roy and where is Michelle Carter now?

Speaking about the series, Rakie said: "I'm thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete's wonderfully mysterious story to life. As an Exec-Producer on this series, it's hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of camera."

Laura Fraser starred in season one

Little Door Productions Elwen Rowlands added: "We’re delighted to be working with BBC Wales, BBC Drama and Pete McTighe on a new series of The Pact and to have the brilliant Rakie Ayola head up a cast of established and emerging talent. It’s a gothic tale that puts loveable, complex, characters under extreme pressure, forcing them to confront their past. We look forward to bringing it to the screen."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.