The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher reveals surprising details about wedding to late husband

The Repair Shop star Suzie Fletcher has opened up about her wedding to her late husband, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2013.

Speaking on the Relatively podcast recently, the saddle maker revealed that she got married during her lunch break and that her wedding outfit consisted of a sports bra and short shorts.

Suzie first met her husband in Colorado after initially moving to the US to work as a master saddler in Illinois. Having intended to live in the states for just two years, the Oxford native ended up staying there for 22 years.

When asked by host Catherine Carr if it was true that she married her husband on her lunch break, she responded: "Yes it is and also I didn't know I was getting married that day either. So [my husband] said, 'Do you ever think about getting married?' and I said, 'Oh, I don't know,' and he said, 'Well, why don't we go and see what it would take because you're a foreigner.'

"So we went to the registry office in Boulder, Colorado and they said, 'Well, you can do this, that or the other, or you can get married now,' and he said, 'Yep. Let's get married now."

She then went on to reveal that on her wedding day, she was wearing a sports bra, very short shorts and sneakers due to the hot weather.

"My husband had come straight from work so he had dried mud up to his knees, a cut-off T-shirt and a baseball cap on the wrong way round," she explained. "He was a typical redneck, what a delightful pair we were."

The master restorer joined The Repair Shop back in 2017 having moved back to the UK following her husband's passing.

She previously told the BBC that it was her husband's death, and her brother's participation, that convinced to her join the heirloom-fixing show.

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal,'" she said. "I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team.

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days," she added.

