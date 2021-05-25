Where is BBC drama The Pact filmed? Find out all about the series' stunning filming locations here

The Pact continues this week in what looks to be another exhilarating hour of television. As well as its great storyline, the BBC drama, which stars Laura Fraser and Julie Hesmondhalgh, has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop. But where exactly is the series filmed?

We've done some investigating and here is everything there is to know about the stunning production locations...

The six-part series has been shot entirely in South Wales, and the bosses behind the show have utilised many of the country's most beautiful areas to bring to life the addictive thriller.

Creator and writer Pete McTighe, who himself lives in Wales, told the BBC that he chose to set the series in southwest Great Britain because the "diverse, cinematic Welsh locations are almost characters in themselves".

He added: "The beauty and bleakness of the woods, the honeyed warmth of the brewery, the cool grandeur of the Evans mansion and the scale and menace of the looming viaducts add both production value and atmosphere."

The series was shot entirely in Wales

Filming chiefly took place in Pontypool, Monmouthshire, and Cardiff, with the Pontsarn Viaduct in Merthyr and the Pontsticill Reservoir also serving as backdrops for key scenes.

Meanwhile, the brewery, which is where Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat all work, is a real working beer brewery that can be found in Blaenavon near Abergavenny, Rhymney. It is usually open to visitors and is considered a heritage site in Wales.

Evans' Brewery is filmed in actual South Wales brewery viewers can visit

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Laura, who plays Anna in the series, opened up about what it was like to film in Wales. "I'd only been to Wales for Doctor Who but that was just Cardiff, so I'd never seen [other parts of] Wales and I was so excited to explore it," she said.

"Of course, I couldn't because of lockdown, but we got to go to the places for the show and my god, I was really bowled over by the beauty and the people. The Welsh people are so gorgeous, they're just so kind."

