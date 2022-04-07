The Bachelorette bosses share rare behind-the-scenes look at new season The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is still filming

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is still filming - but boss Mike Fleiss has revealed that while we can expect drama, it won't be between the show's co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The pair are, for the first time in the show's history, both looking for love between the same 30 men after a heartbreaking season finale saw Clayton Echard choose to not propose to either woman. Little is known about what fans can expect from the new season, or how exactly the format will work, but the franchise creator has shared a picture of the pair behind-the-scenes of filming, and insisted there is "no drama".

"See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!" Mike captioned the picture.

"Exclusive international photo!!!"

Gabby and Rachel were confirmed as leads for the new season following the finale of Clayton's season of The Bachelor; season 11 and season 16 both featured two leads but this is the first time both women have been looking for love together throughout the entire show.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!

Mike shared the sweet snap with fans

The ABC show had claimed Clayton's finale would be one of the most dramatic ever and it began with Gabby and Rachel being put through the ringer when Clayton told them both he was in love with them both - but in different ways - and that he had been intimate with them both as well.

He asked them to trust him and the process, but he ultimately broke both their hearts and went after Susie Evans, who had walked out on him before the fantasy suites but who was still in Iceland.

She turned him down - but later, during the live taping of After the Final Rose, she appeared on stage to share that they were giving romance a second chance.

