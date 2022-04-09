The Ipcress File: all you need to know about star Lucy Boynton's relationship with Rami Malek They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody

Following his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek has become a household name. But did you know his girlfriend Lucy Boynton is also a huge star?

The actress, who is currently starring in ITV's The Ipcress File, met Rami on the set of the 2018 film when she played his on-screen wife. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Rami Malek's gorgeous and talented girlfriend...

Who is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy Boynton is a 28-year-old actress who was born in New York and brought up in London. Her father Graham Boynton is an editor of the Telegraph Media Group and her mother Adriaane Pielou is a travel writer. Despite getting her first big break at 12, Lucy has kept a relatively low-profile in the showbiz world and Rami is her first known celebrity romance.

Rami and Lucy at the Golden Globes

What films has Lucy Boynton been in?

Film and TV fans will recognise Lucy's face, as she has been on our screens since she was just 12 years old - playing a young Beatrix Potter in the 2006 film Miss Potter. She has since starred in Sing Street, The Blackcoat's Daughter, Rebel in the Rye and Murder on the Orient Express. She also starred as Astrid in Netflix's comedy-drama, The Politican.

One of her most notable roles was playing Freddie Mercury's wife, Mary Austin, in the award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Speaking about her character in a behind-the-scenes interview with Flicks and the City, she said: "I think one of the main things that attracted me to the part of Mary was the dynamic that she and Freddie have and had throughout his entire life and their lives together. Although it started off as a romantic relationship, it is something that is so much deeper."

Lucy and Rami on a date

Where did Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek meet?

It is thought that Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami declared his love for Lucy during his acceptance speech while picking up the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2019. He said: "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart, thank you so much." The pair have since been photographed kissing, hugging and stepping out together for dates and dinners.

How long have Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton been together?

Dating rumours first emerged in 2018. Last spring, they were spotted attending a U2 concert in Los Angeles and were seen on a lunch date together later in the summer. The pair kept a very low profile, but it's now obvious for all to see how loved-up they are.

