ITV's latest spy drama, The Ipcress File, has had viewers glued to their screens since it first began airing last month. The new series, which follows working-class sergeant Harry Palmer as he transforms from a military prisoner to a valuable spy, is a reboot of the 1965 film starring Michael Caine.

As the thriller begins to draw to a close, fans may be wondering if another series is on the cards. Read on to find out…

Will there be another series of The Ipcress File?

ITV has not yet confirmed a second season of the high-octane spy drama. Since the new series has garnered wide praise from critics and fans alike, we'd be surprised if we didn't see Joe Cole reprise his role as Harry for a second outing.

If we do see another series of The Ipcress File, it's likely that it will have a different title. Since the first season has so far followed the Len Deighton novel fairly closely, we imagine that a second series would be based on another of the author's books and would share the relevant title.

ITV has yet to confirm a second series

What is The Ipcress File about?

For those who have yet to catch up on the thrilling drama, it is set in the 1960s and centres around the kidnapping of a nuclear scientist from Cold War Britain.

After finding himself sentenced to eight years in military prison, smuggler Harry Palmer becomes a spy to avoid the jail stint. He is conscripted for a dangerous undercover mission known as The Ipcress File which takes him across the globe.

The series stars Lucy Boynton and Ashley Thomas

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, The Night Manager's Tom Hollander and Top Boy's Ashley Thomas.

