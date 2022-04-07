This Morning viewers left feeling nauseous after 'stomach-churning' segment Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary hosted the show

This Morning viewers were left feeling nauseous on Thursday morning after tuning in to see competitive eater, Leah Shutkever, manage to gobble down 20 chicken nuggets in just one minute.

Leah, who is Europe's number one female professional eater, joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the programme to showcase her impressive skill while the Chicken Nugget song played in the background.

WATCH: Competitive eating champion eats 20 chicken nuggets in one minute on This Morning

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the segment, with one person writing: "This makes me want to vom," while another added: "What a disgusting item on @thismorning. Ramming Chicken nuggets in her mouth."

A third viewer commented: "That is stomach-churning," while another agreed, commenting: "Really wish I hadn't turned the telly on," followed by a green-faced emoji.

Other viewers criticised the ITV morning programme for wasting food, with one person writing: "An unnecessary waste of food that kids will try and copy," while another failed to see the point of the segment, commenting: "Why though? Just why?"

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the show's competitive eating segment

However, not all This Morning fans were put off by the segment, with some impressed by Leah's perseverance in the challenge. One person wrote: "People saying it's disgusting and I'm sitting here all impressed by that shovelling #ThisMorning."

After managing to break her previous record of eating 19 nuggets in one minute, Leah thanked Alison for her words of encouragement during the challenge. "This was all you. I need you to follow me around everywhere," she said before revealing that she had fasted since the day before in preparation for the task.

Alison added: "I've never seen anything like that in my life."

Alison and Dermot have been fronting the show this week

Alison and Dermot have been fronting the daytime programme this week, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they enjoy their Easter break.

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay will take the reigns from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14 April, before Alison and Dermot return for their usual Friday slot on 15 April.

Viewers can expect to see Holly and Phil back on their screens on Tuesday 19 April.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV.

