The Ipress Cress File: all you need to know about the book, TV show and more Are you watching the ITV series?

ITV's latest drama, The Ipcress File, will be a familiar name and story to many due to it being based on the famous book of the same name, and the iconic 1960s movie starring Michael Caine. But many are wondering about its origin story.

Ahead of the new episode in the drama, which stars Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole and Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton leading the cast, find out everything there is to know about the book and story behind The Ipcress File.

WATCH: The Ipcress File - see the official trailer

Who wrote The Ipcress File book?

The IPCRESS File is a book by novelist Len Deighton in 1962. The novel received huge praise from readers and critics alike and, three years later, a movie adaptation starring Michael Caine was released. The film was also met with praise and received a BAFTA award for Best British Film.

Lucy Boynton stars in The Ipcress File

Is The Ipcress File a true story?

No, The Ipcress File is not a true story. The inspiration for the book is said to have come from a neighbour who lived next door to the writer, Len Deighton, who was a Russian spying in Germany in the Second World War.

Set in the Cold War, the story focuses on an unnamed protagonist (named Harry Palmer in the film and TV show) who is tasked with finding a kidnapped nuclear scientist.

Are you watching the new series?

How similar is ITV's The Ipcress File to the book?

The biggest difference between the movie and ITV adaptation from the book is that the leading character has a name. Michael Caine took on the role of Harry Palmer in the movie, while Joe Cole portrays him in the up-to-date series. The book, however, sees the investigator remain anonymous.

However, there are similarities between the new series and the 1965 film. Joe can be seen in the drama wearing thick rimmed glasses, which has been stated as a nod to Michael's character, who wore a very similar pair, and soon became an iconic part of the actor's look.

Joe Cole plays Harry Palmer

What happens at the end of The Ipcress File?

Warning! Spoilers ahead, so stop scrolling now if you don't want to know what happens…

Towards the end of the series, Harry Palmer ends up getting brainwashed with the same technique which had formed the basis of the story throughout.

After Harry leaves the city after the brainwashing treatment, he's told that the treatment hadn't worked. However, it soon transpires that it had indeed worked, and in one moment Harry is triggered and poised to shoot the president at the Prime Minister's residence, but Dalby ends up intervening, with Harry shooting at the American General Cathcart instead.

