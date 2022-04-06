Christine Lampard reveals parenting struggle with two children

Whether you have a sibling or are the parent of siblings, many will be able to relate to Christine Lampard's current parenting struggle. While appearing as a host on Loose Women, the broadcaster revealed that her two children, Patricia, three, and Freddie, two, are beginning to "squabble" with one another.

Opening up to her fellow panellists, the 43-year-old admitted that while she recently posted an adorable snap of her two tots holding hands while being pushed in their respective pushchairs, they aren't always so harmonious.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Describing the Instagram post, she told her fellow panellists: "That moment, that was the first time we've done that and my sister was pushing one pram and I was pushing the other. The three-year-old is more than capable of walking, of course, but she gets a bit jealous.

"The two of them were being pushed along and [Patricia] said, 'I want to hold your hand, Freddie,' and he put his little hand out and the two of them did it. It was the first time that it ever happened and my sister captured the moment."

Christine posted a sweet snap of her children on Instagram

She then went on to confess that her kids, who she shares with her husband Frank Lampard, have had minor quarrels in recent weeks. "It doesn't always work out that way because weirdly, for whatever reason, it could be this mug that [Patricia] has shown absolutely no interest in ever, but the second Freddie lifts it, she goes, 'Oh that's mine,'" she explained.

"It's got into this weird, sort of, 'No, no, that's mine,' and they kind of have a little bit of an argument. But he's getting a bit bigger and a bit stronger and [has] more fight in the belly and so he's willing to pull it back off her so the squabbles have slightly started already.

Christine shares her two children with football manager Frank Lampard

"That's entirely natural and it's just sort of trying to look after and protect their little part of the house," the former Daybreak presenter added, before admitting: "I find it quite funny and a bit cute but I can understand that they got older and there are proper arguments and maybe the odd slap here and there, that's really stressful."

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

