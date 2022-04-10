Outlander viewers all saying the same thing about episode six

The latest episode of Starz period drama, Outlander, was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster, with many chapters of the book series being packed into one episode - and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

Fans watched as Claire and several of The Ridge residents fell seriously ill with dysentery, with some of them even dying. And if that wasn't stressful enough, after the outbreak ended, Malva revealed that she was pregnant and believed Jamie to be the father.

WATCH: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe makes heartfelt tribute to co-star Sam Heughan

The episode ended on a major cliffhanger with Malva being discovered dead by Claire, who tried but failed to save the unborn baby via C-section.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to praise Caitríona Balfe's performance as Claire. One person wrote: "I just want to say how wonderful @caitrionambalfe is as an actress. I said it, I say it and I will always say it. She's a luxury actress. Thank you, thank you for putting yourself in the shoes of such a brave, non-obedient, tireless and stubborn woman like Claire."

Fans praised Caitríona Balfe's performance in the episode

Another fan tweeted: "Caitríona Balfe is extraordinary. Her ability to command every scene, to convey any and all emotion with a simple glance. She isn't just playing Claire she BECOMES Claire. Time and time again her enthralling talent goes above and beyond anything we could imagine," while another shared some stills of Claire from the episode and added the caption: "Can we talk about this extraordinary woman? She is the best actress on earth, the emotions that she is able to convey through a screen and that pierce you to the core of your being, she deserves so much credit for her acting and for the incredible woman that she is."

Other viewers were left emotional after watching the latest instalment, with one person tweeting: "Episode six was an emotional rollercoaster ride that not only turns you upside down but in all directions as well. If anyone was wondering…The Frasers - good. The Christies - bad. That is all," while another added: "What an emotional roller coaster from start to finish! Season six is delivering in spades! WOW!!"

The episode ended on a major cliffhanger

A third fan commented: "I am an emotional wreck after watching 506! I knew what was coming but seeing it play out was amazing! #Outlander makes @Writer_DG’s work truly come alive. Phenomenal performances by @caitrionambalfe@jesssreynolds_ my heart is still pounding!"

Outlander is available to watch on all Starz platforms.

