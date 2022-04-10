Latest episode of Outlander pulled from schedule - find out why Episode 607 won't air as planned on Sunday after a scheduling shake-up

Since its return to screens last month, Outlander fans have been loving the latest season of the hit time travel series.

Airing exclusively on Starz Play on Sunday evenings, it's the perfect end of week watch. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that the next week's episode, due to air on Sunday 17 April 2022, won't go ahead as planned.

WATCH: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe talks Claire 'unravelling' in season six

The scheduling shake-up is sure to frustrate viewers as the most recent episode certainly delivered on the drama. (Warning, spoiler alert for those who have yet to catch up on the episode). As a result, fans will have to wait even longer to find out who is behind the murder of Malva Christie, who really was the father of her unborn baby, and if the two are linked at all.

According to the Starz schedule, episode 607 titled Sticks and Stones will air the following weekend on Sunday 24 April, at the slightly later time of 9:04pm EST.

Malva accused Jamie of fathering her child in the latest episode

In the most recent episode, Malva accused Jamie of getting her pregnant, claiming that the pair had an affair while Claire was recovering from a mystery illness that left her bedbound. Jamie firmly denied the allegations and Claire stood by his side, the same could not be said for the rest of the residents of Fraser's Ridge, who began to shun the pair.

Could Claire be accused of killing Malva?

At the end of the episode, Claire found Malva dead in a field. Thinking fast, she tried to save the baby by performing an emergency Cesarean, but sadly it was too late. While Claire's actions are admirable from a modern perspective, we're not so sure how well they will go down in the late 18th century, and it seems likely that she will be named the prime suspect in Malva's murder.

Her case is certainly not helped by the fact that while under the effects of ether, she had a dream that she threatened to kill Malva with a scalpel after she bragged about carrying Jamie's child.

It's not clear why show bosses have decided to delay the episode, but it is not the first time that the show has taken a short hiatus. As longtime fans will remember, there was a one-week break between season three's episodes five and six to tease out Jamie and Claire's epic reunion following their 20 years apart.

