Gogglebox fans express heartache over missing Ellie amid ongoing absence The Channel 4 regular is taking time away from the show

Gogglebox viewers have expressed their heartache over Ellie Warner's continued absence from the Channel 4 show.

MORE: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's future on the show revealed

Taking to social media after the most recent episode aired on Friday evening, many viewers watching at home were keen to send their well-wishes to the star, who has been taking some time off in recent weeks following her boyfriend Nat's tragic accident.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Jenny left in tears while on Channel 4 show

The hairdresser, who usually appears on the sofa alongside her younger sister Izzi, is being supported by show bosses as she takes some time away from the feel-good show, but fans still expressed how much they were missing Ellie and her sister Izzi's contribution to Gogglebox.

One person tweeted: "I do miss Ellie and Izzi... hope Nat's ok #Gogglebox." A second echoed this as they wrote: "I miss Ellie and Izzi I hope Nat is ok #gogglebox." Meanwhile, a third tweeted the sisters' account directly, stating: "Hope your boyfriend gets better real soon."

MORE: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's drastic before and afters at home with boyfriend Nat

MORE: All you need to know about Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica's adorable family

Ellie and Nat on Gogglebox back in 2020

Ellie is yet to comment publicly on what happened to her boyfriend, but it's been reported that the 31-year-old has not left her boyfriend Nat's side following his accident. The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19 March and saw Nat involved in a tragic accident involving a car.

Ellie with her sister Izzi

According to other reports, Nat is on a life support machine and has sustained a broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage. Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police appealed for information from the public soon after the accident took place. The authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged hit and run.

Officers said in a social media statement after the accident took place: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.