Gogglebox viewers share surprise as Jenny unexpectedly breaks down in tears

Gogglebox continued on Friday night, and viewers were left in stitches as Jenny and Lee delivered another hilarious moment.

The pair, who have been appearing on the Channel 4 show since 2014, had very different reactions as they settled in to watch the epic finale of gangster drama Peaky Blinders.

The moment that saw Cillian Murphy's character Tommy Shelby contemplate taking his own life as his caravan and all his possessions went up in flames proved particularly emotional for Jenny, who could be seen wiping away her tears. However, her pal Lee was quick to remind her that it was just a show, exclaiming: "It's Peaky Blinders!"

Taking to Twitter to discuss the funny exchange, one fan wrote: "Aw Jenny at the end there crying at Peaky Blinders is brilliant with Lee giving her a look. They are the best."

Jenny and Lee have been regulars on the show since 2014

Another said: "Jenny does make me laugh, crying at Peaky Blinders #Gogglebox," while a third added: "Lee's face is priceless. Is there ANYTHING that Jenny won't cry at??"

They had very different reactions to the finale of Peaky Blinders

The duo's hilarious friendship has made Jenny and Lee firm favourites among Gogglebox audiences. In fact, the pair are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film the last series of the show, leaving their respective partners at home. Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

Speaking at the time, former creator Tania Alexander shared an amusing update on the pair, telling The Telegraph: "Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival."

She continued: "He told me she'd put up a washing line and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it. 'Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny's knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park."

