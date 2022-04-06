Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's future on the show revealed The Channel 4 regular has been missing from recent episodes...

TV star Ellie Warner has been noticeably absent from recent episodes of Channel 4's show Gogglebox as she continues to stay by her boyfriend Nat Eddleston's side following his tragic accident last month.

Now, the reality show regular, 31, is said to be taking time off from the show for the coming weeks ahead while Nat remains in hospital.

According to MailOnline, Ellie, who has appeared alongside her younger sister Izzi on the programme since 2015, is unlikely to resume filming for the programme any time soon. A close friend told the publication that although Ellie is yet to speak of the news publicly, she has not left her partner's side since.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19 March and saw Nat involved in a tragic accident involving a car. It has been reported that Nat is on a life support machine and has sustained a broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

Ellie appears on the show with her younger sister, Izzi

Fans took to social media to heap support on Ellie after noticing she was missing from the last two episodes. One person said on Twitter: "Missing Ellie and Izzie tonight. Sending love to them all and get well wishes to Ellie's boyfriend Nat."

Another echoed this, writing: "I love Gogglebox so much but can't help feeling it's a little bittersweet tonight with everything happening with Ellie and Izzi, sending so much love and hope to them." A third simply put: "My thoughts are with Nat and Ellie."

Ellie is remaining by Nat's side while he recovers

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information from the public as they continue their investigations into the hit and run.

Officers said in a social media statement: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

