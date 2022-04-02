Gogglebox viewers praise Mica Ven as she bravely opens up about secret health battle The TV star was prompted to discuss her own experience with hair loss after the Oscars

Gogglebox star Mica Ven has been praised by viewers after it was revealed on the latest episode of the show that she suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia.

MORE: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner misses second episode as boyfriend continues to fight for life

Mica and her partner Marcus, who have been regulars on the Channel 4 show since 2018, were discussing the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The actor walked on stage and dealt a blow to the comedian after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which comes after her battle with the same condition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Weighing in on the GI Jane comment that caused Will's controversial reaction, Mica said: "I don't really think it was worth the slap."

However, Marcus was quick to side with Will, who he argued was only defending his wife, saying: "I've seen how you feel about your alopecia at times. A woman's crown is a woman's crown."

MORE: What is alopecia? The causes and treatment for the hair loss condition

MORE: Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Mica responded: "I don't think I'd expect you to get up and start slapping the [expletive] out of people," to which Marcus then jokingly added: "Oh, thank God for that."

Mica has opened up about her own struggle with alopecia

Taking to Twitter after the episode, one viewer wrote: "Bless @MicaAndTheGang - you always look fire your crown is perfect."

Another said: "Mica and Marcus have the best reaction yet to The Slap," and a third added: "Marcus and Mica have been brill tonight #Gogglebox."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith hair loss: everything she's said about 'terrifying' alopecia

The Academy Awards incident has shone a light on hair loss, which affects around 25 per cent of women and as much as 75 per cent of men in the UK at least once during their lifetime.

However, alopecia, which refers to permanent hair loss, is rarer and affects only around two in 1000 people. It can affect any age, gender or race, though there are several factors that can trigger it, such as illness, weight loss or an iron deficiency, along with stress or a hormonal imbalance.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.