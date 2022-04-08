All you need to know about Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica's adorable family The couple are favourites on the Channel 4 show

Marcus Luther and Mica Ven have become fan favourites on Gogglebox ever since they joined the Channel 4 family and, given their adorable relationship and hilarious commentary, it's not hard to see why!

MORE: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's drastic before and afters at home with boyfriend Nat

But when the couple are busy giving their critique of the week's TV for the show, they can be found at home with their lovely family. But do they have kids? Ahead of the next episode, keep reading to find out more about their family…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Stephen Webb explains why he's missing the return of the show

Mica and Marcus met each other a number of years ago when their paths crossed at church. Although it wasn't love at first sight for Mica, it was for Marcus, and the boxing coach had his sights on her straight away.

As Marcus explained to Heat, Mica had signed up to a specific course at the church, so he followed suit. "But then she tried to set me up with some other girls from the course. She wasn't interested," the gym owner said.

MORE: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's future on the show revealed

MORE: Gogglebox's Mica Ven shares family snap with partner Marcus and rarely seen children

Gogglebox stars Mica and Marcus with their children

Mica, who is also a business owner and runs her own hairstyling company, has two daughter, Sachelle and Shuggy, from a previous relationship, Both Mica's daughters appeared on the popular programme alongside their mum and Marcus, however, in more recent seasons, viewers have become used to seeing just Marcus and Mica.

Marcus also has a son from a previous relationship, named Shiloh. Mica and Marcus, who are not married but have been in a long-term relationship for a while now, also share a son named Yash.

The family first joined in 2018

Having been on the show for nearly four years, Mica and Marcus are clearly adored by viewers and more recently, Mica received a wealth of praise from viewers at home after opening up about her battle with alopecia.

The mother-of-three revealed in a recent episode that she has the condition while discussing the moment Will Smith defended his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars after Chris Rock made a joke about her hair.

The couple are favourites on the show

Weighing in on the GI Jane comment that caused Will's controversial slap, Mica said: "I don't really think it was worth the slap." However, Marcus was quick to side with Will, who he argued was only defending his wife, saying: "I've seen how you feel about your alopecia at times. A woman's crown is a woman's crown."

Taking to Twitter after the episode, one viewer wrote: "Bless @MicaAndTheGang - you always look fire your crown is perfect."

Another said: "Mica and Marcus have the best reaction yet to The Slap," and a third added: "Marcus and Mica have been brill tonight #Gogglebox."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.