Viewers all have same complaint about new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins

SAS: Who Dares Wins returned with its seventh season on Sunday night, introducing viewers to a host of new contestants, brand new instructors and a change of location - and viewers have all made the same complaint about the show.

While familiar faces Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham reprised their roles as instructors for the new series, the absence of former Chief Instructor Ant Middleton was noticed by viewers.

The former soldier was dropped by Channel 4 due to his "personal conduct" and was replaced by new American instructors, Rudy Reyes and Remi Adeleke, the former of whom has taken over Ant's leading role on the programme.

The opening episode saw the new contestants come face to face with the instructors at the show's new location in Jordan, where they will be competing at an SAS military base in the stifling heat of the Middle East.

It seems as though viewers haven't warmed to the new instructors yet with some taking to Twitter to complain about the new additions to the cast.

New instructors Rudy Reyes and Remi Adeleke joined the show

One person wrote: "#SASWhoDaresWins isn't the same without Ant. These DS Americans are a bit annoying," while another added: "#SASWhoDaresWins lead by someone never been in the SAS," referring to Rudy, who is a former active duty United States Marine."

Other fans called for the return of Ant, with one person writing: "Bring back Ant Middleton! #SASWhoDaresWins," while another added: "First episode without Ant M. I miss him already. Foxy could have run this, it didn't need two US SF. It is an odd way to go with a very British show. The new lead US SF is a bit of a stereotype, I like to location and hope the show survives."

Some fans missed former Chief Instructor Ant Middleton

Not all fans were left disappointed with the season seven debut, however, with some taking to Twitter to praise the episode. One person wrote: "Really enjoyed #SASWhoDaresWins thought it would lose its spark, nope! Great location and instructors. Going to be a good series," while another pointed out the similarity in appearance between Ant and Rudy: "So Channel 4 decided to replace Ant Middleton with… Ant Middleton [laughing face emoji]. Am I the only one who actually really likes the new DS?"

SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sundays at 9pm, with episode one available to watch on All 4.

