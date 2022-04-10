Derry Girls star reveals surprising new cast members in season three The series returns for its third and final outing on Tuesday

The third and final season of Channel 4's hit comedy Derry Girls is almost upon us and while the cast have recently hinted at some major guest stars in the upcoming series, Saoirse-Monica Jackson also revealed that fans can expect to see some more surprising cast members.

The actress, who plays the show's protagonist Erin, explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK that family members and friends of the cast were used as extras in the new season.

"[In season three] we had our family and friends being extras, and those are memories you'll keep forever," she said. "Even when it's somebody else's family, it feels like such a special day…They don't get full parts, they just get to be in the background of a shop or a teacher or at a party, but it's so lovely when they're there."

Fans may be saddened to hear that Nicola Coughlan's role had to be reduced in the new instalment due to scheduling conflicts with season two of Bridgerton. Speaking to Digital Spy, the actress revealed that filming for Derry Girls was delayed due to the pandemic, resulting in a clash with filming for the Netflix period drama.

"[We had to make] compromises happen in the script of Derry Girls," she explained. "It was devastating to me because I wanted to be in all of this. But compromises had to be made.

"And you know, they had to cut down my role somewhat, which was hard. Really, really hard. But I think, you know, the fans of the show are going to be happy. I think it's a really nice sign-off for the show."

The beloved comedy, which is set in 1990s Northern Ireland, is due to return to screens for its final outing on Tuesday 12 April and will see Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney reprise their roles alongside Saoirse-Monica and Nicola. They will also be joined by Brassic and Being Human star Damien Molony, who will be making an appearance playing a plumber.

Derry Girls airs on Tuesday 12 April at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

