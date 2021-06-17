Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four? Warning, potential spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season four

Warning, spoiler alert for the upcoming season! We’re very concerned with Eleven’s fate following Stranger Things season four right now, as recent set photos of Millie Bobby Brown appear to show her character in mortal peril. So will season four be Millie’s last? We certainly hope not!

In the set pictures, which have been shared online, Eleven can be seen being carried out of an exploded building and put into an ambulance labeled ‘Hawkins Indiana’. The latest photos come shortly after the first teaser trailer was released also hinting that Elle was in danger as she appeared to be trapped back in the facility that she escaped from in season one.

WATCH: Eleven is in trouble in season four

Fans also took snaps from a scene that appeared to show several characters attending a funeral, seemingly confirming that there is going to be a major death in season four. Viewers of the hit show have been frustrated after the season four release was delayed due to COVID, especially as Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the show, appeared to confirm that it wouldn’t be out until 2022.

During a Fanmio video call, Finn was asked about season four, to which he replied: "Season four should be out some time next year hopefully." Executive producer Shawn Levy previously opened up about the pandemic delaying production, telling Collider: "I'll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current season four, date still TBD.

Is Eleven going to survive season four?

"But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

