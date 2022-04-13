Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens stuns viewers after making scathing comments on The One Show See the mic drop moment here...

The One Show descended into chaos on Wednesday evening after Dan Stevens made an appearance on the show.

MORE: Downton Abbey stars are set to reunite for epic new drama series - get the details

Joining hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on the show's iconic red sofa, the former Downton Abbey star was asked to speak about his new Starz series Gaslit but instead stunned viewers after taking a brutal swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid the ongoing Partygate scandal live on air. Watch it below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Stevens stuns viewers after taking hilarious swipe at Boris Johnson

Explaining a little more about the upcoming series which dramatises the 1972 Watergate scandal, Dan began: "Well, what you've got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign."

MORE: Downton Abbey movie star hints at tear-jerking moment in upcoming storyline

MORE: Line of Duty stars reunite for powerful video - fans react

He then fell silent for a moment before correcting himself. "No, I'm sorry that's the intro to Boris Johnson," he said. "I've just said the intro to Boris Johnson, I'm so sorry."

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were stunned into silence

Gasps and tut-tuts of disapproval could be heard in the studio as Alex and Jermaine fell into total silence in shock at Dan's scathing comments.

Viewers watching live at home, however, were quick to react to the hilarious moment. Taking to Twitter, one said: "Give Cousin Matthew from Downton a knighthood for this!!!" while another said: "Dan Stevens on #TheOneShow dropping Boris shade is everything."

Someone else added: "I'm sorry but Dan Stevens comments on #TheOneShow about Bojo! Outstanding," and a fourth added: "There's something special about catching these things live. Nice work @thatdanstevens."

MORE: Dan Stevens reveals the real reason he left Downton Abbey

The jibe comes after the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Symonds and chancellor Rishi Sunak were slapped with £50 fines for breaking lockdown laws during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Dan's new series Gaslit, which also stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will be available to watch on Starz Play from Sunday April 24 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.