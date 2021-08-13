Downton Abbey fans will know that Matthew Crawley's exit from the period drama eight years ago was one of the most shocking moments from the beloved show.

Not only was the character's death dramatic, but actor Dan Stevens' decision to wave goodbye to Highclere Castle was eye-opening.

Although the actor has opened up about his reasons for leaving the show before, admitting he didn't want to be "typecast" in a romantic lead role, the actor has now made a rare comment on his career post-Downton.

Speaking to the Times ahead of the release of his new film, I'm Your Man, Dan said candidly on his previous attitude: "I think when we spoke back in 2013 I was probably more eager to prove that point than today.

"I think now I've realised that transformation is just what I enjoy. Finding something that comes along that's so unusual that it can't help but pique my interest."

In the new comedy movie, Dan plays an Android robot called Tom, who has been programmed to be the "perfect partner, lover and soulmate" for Alma, played by German actress Maren Eggert.

Dan has since gone on to have a successful career in film

Meanwhile, despite having cut ties with the Downton franchise nearly a decade ago, Dan told Digital Spy that he still gets asked if he's going to make an appearance in the films. "Film executives - people who really should know better - say, 'Are you in the movie?' I'm like, 'Did you watch the show? Do you know how that ended?'"

The 38-year-old actor has since gone on to become a bonafide movie star, appearing in the likes of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, Night at the Museum and Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Downton fans are eagerly awaiting the second film in the franchise, which is currently filming and due for release in March. But there's good news for those that can't wait that long: the entire boxset will be available on Netflix from Sunday 15 August.

