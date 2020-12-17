Dan Stevens made a name for himself playing the charming Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, and now it looks like the actor is returning to his period drama roots in a new film set in the 1940s.

Stevens will star in a new adaptation of Noël Coward's classic comedy Blithe Spirit, taking on the lead role of Charles in the hauntingly hilarious story of love that just won't die - see the trailer below!

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Best-selling crime novelist Charles is struggling with catastrophic writer's block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood.

WATCH: Dan Stevens finds himself in a deadly love triangle in the trailer for Blithe Spirit

"Charles' desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati, a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle."

The film will see Stevens reunite with Downton Abbey director Edward Hall alongside an all-star cast. Judi Dench will play the eccentric Madame Arcati while Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann will take on the roles of Stevens' character's two wives, Ruth and Elvira.

Stevens' character Charles accidentally summons the spirit of his dead first wife

The Beauty and the Beast star took to Instagram to announce that viewers can catch Blithe Spirit very soon. Sharing a sweet snap of himself and co-star Isla Fischer from the set of the film, Stevens wrote: "I think Noël Coward's birthday is a good day to tell you that Blithe Spirit, adapted from his play, will be released on January 15th (UK) and February 19th (US) 2021."

The film will be released in cinemas but will also be available on streaming service NOW TV via the Sky Cinema Pass.

