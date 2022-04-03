Outlander star David Berry breaks down Lord John Grey's surprise return

David Berry has opened up about his surprise return to Outlander and revealed whether viewers can expect to see more of his character, Lord John Grey, in the future.

MORE: Outlander star gives major warning about upcoming season six plot - and we’re concerned

Joining HELLO! for our weekly Outlander Insider episode breakdown to discuss season six, episode five, David dished all on his return to the StarzPlay drama. Check out what he had to say below…

WATCH: Outlander's David Berry breaks down Lord John Grey's return

"I think Lord John always works best when it's a bit of a surprise that he's turned up," he laughed when asked why he and Outlander bosses decided to keep his comeback a secret.

MORE: 9 brilliant time travel shows to watch if you love Outlander

MORE: Outlander star John Bell reveals cast has secret tattoos to mark season six - details

"It just makes his appearances all the more impactful and all the more welcoming," he continued, adding that he enjoyed keeping audiences "in a state of suspense".

David opened up about his triumphant return to Outlander

The Australian-born actor also weighed in on Lord John's immense popularity among fans, even though his character has made less than a dozen appearances over the show's six seasons - and we have to say, it's a pretty compelling theory!

"Lord John is essentially the audience's POV when they're looking at Jamie," he said. "Audiences are quite infatuated with Jamie as we know and everytime [John] has his heart eyes looking at Jamie I think that the audience can immediately connect with that feeling."

The star plays Lord John Grey in the hit show

At one point in the episode, John shares an update on William, Jamie's son, who he has raised as his own. Asked whether there are plans to bring William back into the story, he teased: "I can tell you that wherever John goes, William is close in his heart - as well as close in the heart of Jamie."

MORE: Outlander fan spots epic blunder in season six scene

He added: "I'm sure that whether he's there in person or not he is someone who will probably be discussed and will appear in the storyline going forward."

As for what the future holds for him, David was unable to say much more than simply confirming that this is not the last audiences have seen of him. "Yes, Lord John will be in future episodes," he said with a smile.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.