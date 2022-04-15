9-1-1: Lone star actor Rob Lowe leaves fans swooning with new post The actor shared an insight into his workout regime

Are you ready to get motivated?! Rob Lowe shared a new post of himself working out on the beach, and needless to say, his fans are loving it!

In the video, the 911: Lone Star actor is doing a series of push-ups in a loose grey T-shirt and black shorts by the ocean, and it looked like the perfect spot for a quick spot of exercise! He captioned the post: "Hump Day Motivation: Push yourself to keep making great choices. @AtkinsNutritionals #ad."

WATCH: Rob Lowe shared clip of workout

Swooning over the video, one person commented: "Rob Lowe doing push-ups on the beach. My life is complete," while another added: "You're so handsome, keep up the good work. Watched ep13 of Lone Star today since I had the time and I just get so mad when it's over!! LOVE YOUUU!" A third person joked: "Damn you @roblowe now you got me exercising."

Are you a fan of the actor?

The 58-year-old actor has been playing Owen Strand on the Fox show since 2020, and recently revealed that he is set to create and star in a new Netflix comedy series. Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, he wrote: "Finally, it can be revealed! We are SO excited to get to work and bring this to you. @Netflix."

The new scripted series will see him team up with his son John Owen Lowe, who also works on 9-1-1: Lone Star as a story editor, for a brand new scripted series inspired by the father-son duo's relationship on social media. While fans were thrilled about Rob’s exciting news, others expressed concern that he wouldn’t have time to continue filming the hugely popular 9-1-1: Lone Star.

One person wrote: "Amazing news!!!! Can't wait so excited. But I hope @roblowe does not exit 9-1-1:Lone Star," one wrote, while another added: "I hope this doesn't mean you're leaving Lone Star..." followed by a crossed fingers emoji.

