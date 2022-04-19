The Split episode three sparks major reaction as fan favourite character returns Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan star in the drama series

The Split's third episode aired on Easter Monday and viewers were reintroduced to a familiar face. While Hannah and Nathan Stern (Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan respectively) continued on their long road of divorce, Christie Carmichael (Barry Atsma) touched down in London – and made quite the impression.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to react to the lawyer's return who, last season, left the UK for New York. One person picked up on Christie's comeback as fate for him and Hannah.

"Hannah belongs with Christie. This has been my opinion from the very beginning and I'm sticking with it. God, I love this show. So good. #TheSplit," they tweeted.

Another agreed with this sentiment, writing on social media: "It was always Hannah and Christie. I know millions are rooting for Nathan and they did build something, but he was always too wet for a woman that sharp, bright, & dynamic. What she yelled at him about not reading & his lack of agency in his new relationship showed us that. #TheSplit."

Christie came back to London in episode three

A third commented on the third episode's plot, also noting Hannah and Christie's chemistry: "What an absolute barn storming episode. I swear I simply couldn't love #nicolawalker #TheSplit anymore. She is a queen. The whole thing [with] Tyler, Xander and Nina is going to explode. Hannah should be with Christie. That's all my thoughts on tonight's brilliant episode."

Christie was invited back into town by Hannah's mother, Ruth, to look into a mysterious financial case. The legal partner brought her former employee back to the UK to help with the complex situation, but it seems Ruth was also keen for Hannah and Christie to cross paths once again.

Will Hannah and Christie end up together?

Meanwhile, Hannah might be distracted by Christie, but the third season sees the character entwined in an incredibly complex divorce after Nathan revealed not only that he has a new girlfriend, Kate Pencastle, but that she's expecting a baby.

The Split continues next Monday on BBC One at 9pm. The series three boxset is available on iPlayer now.

