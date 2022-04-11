The Split star reveals the strong reaction fans had to major plot twist – and it'll surprise you Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan lead the cast of the BBC drama

The Split series three has not held back when it comes to drama and major plot twists, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the new season, which continues the story of Hannah and Nathan Stern, a couple in the midst of a messy divorce, has sparked plenty of response online already.

But one star of the show has even revealed the surprising, strong reaction they received from fans on the street regarding their storyline in the legal drama.

Speaking at a recent press event for the release of the new episodes, Stephen Mangan, who plays Nathan, told HELLO! and other reporters how his affair plotline in the first series prompted fans to heckle him in the street!

"I mean I had people shouting at me in the street after the first series went out, 'How could you cheat on Nicola Walker? How could you join an internet dating website?'" the Green Wing actor revealed, adding: "Even though she did sleep with the handsome Dutch guy the night before our wedding! But there was a lot of anger directed towards me."

Hannah and Nathan Stern are in the midst of their divorce during series three

Stephen continued: "The second series I got a bit more sympathy, people were like 'Oh mate that was so tough, that's really been a difficult journey.'" Regarding Nathan's antics in series three, the star quipped: "I'm not coming out of my house for the next six weeks!"

Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern

Despite jesting that he knew viewers would be displeased with Nathan's shock behaviour in the new episodes, the actor admitted he did feel empathy for his character. "I want to shake him sometimes. I have huge empathy for him but it's messy, the whole thing is messy and that's what's interesting to watch."

He added: "You can be a good person and make some bad decisions, or you can be a good person put in a very difficult situation and not handle it in a textbook way and that's what is so lovely about the show."

