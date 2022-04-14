BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty reacts as colleague lands replacement 

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has congratulated her fellow BBC colleague, Chris Mason, who has landed the role of Political Editor, taking over from Laura Kuenssberg.

Taking to Twitter, the news host reacted to a post from the BBC News Press Team account, which read: "Delighted to announce the appointment of @ChrisMasonBBC as the BBC's new Political Editor. Chris will take up his post in May after the local elections."

The 47-year-old responded: "Excellent news @ChrisMasonBBC," alongside several hands clapping emojis.

Chris was previously a political correspondent for the BBC and also co-hosts the Newscast podcast alongside Laura.

Speaking about his new role in a statement to the BBC, he said: "What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm

Chris Mason will be taking over as Political Editor

"To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I'd never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started."

Laura, who started as Political Editor in July 2015, will be stepping down from the role to host the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, which will relaunch in September.

The news of Laura's replacement is just one recent change the channel has made recently, with BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker announcing his departure from the broadcaster just last week.

The popular presenter will be moving to Channel 5 to host 5 News as well as other projects.

The 45-year-old was forced to clarify his exit from the show recently after speculation over why he left.

Dan Walker recently announced his move to Channel 5

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he said: "It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up 'moles' and so-called 'sources' claim.

"In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly.

"The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a lovely Monday. I'm off to have some toast."

