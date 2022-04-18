The Split star Annabel Scholey reveals on-set support from co-star Nicola Walker

The BBC's legal drama, The Split, is well-loved for its female-led cast and the close bond between the resilient Defoe women.

It appears as though that bond is just as strong off-screen as Annabel Scholey, who plays Nina, has opened up about her friendship with her fellow co-stars, describing Nicola Walker as her "mentor".

In an interview with The Scotsman, the actress, who has a young daughter, revealed that having fellow mothers on the set was "helpful".

"It's been very helpful for me working with actresses who are mothers," said the 38-year-old. "Fiona had a little girl who was four months old when we started series one and Nicola's got a child, so it was really useful for me to go through that with them and they were so supportive. Obviously becoming a dad is a massive deal, but it's not the same.

Annabel shares a close friendship with Nicola Walker

"Having to deal with breastfeeding or feeling where you've been pulled apart from your new baby, that you should be at home with them, but also want to be working, that is a very exclusive female experience," she added.

Chatting about the close relationships she shares with her fellow co-stars, Annabel said: "Funnily enough we sort of took on our roles in the family while filming. We're all really close. I'd had some great roles before but this was a big deal for me. To have Fiona and Nicola there… she'd hate it if I said this but Nicola has been kind of a mentor in lots of ways."

Annabel plays Nina Defoe in the popular series

Annabel also revealed that working on The Split had been "professionally and personally" her "happiest" job so far and that she had learnt much from Nicola.

"Working with Nicola, she is so brilliant at doing very little but so much at the same time and making it sound so off-the-cuff," she explained. "I've learnt a lot from her, just watching her and stealing her ideas basically."

The Split continues on Monday 18 April at 9pm on BBC One.

