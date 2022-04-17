The Repair Shop fans praise Will Kirk after 'incredible' restoration The woodwork expert took to Instagram

Fans of the BBC's The Repair Shop have praised woodwork expert Will Kirk after he shared some snaps of his latest "incredible" restoration.

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife

The TV star took to Instagram on Sunday to show his followers the work he's done on a pair of Turkish bath clogs which date back to the early 20th century.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

Posting photos of the clogs from before and after the restoration, he wrote the caption: "Here are Peter's grandmother's bath clogs. They started their journey in Constantinople and have eventually made their way to The Repair Shop barn.

"If you want to hear more about their amazing journey, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer, along with all episodes from the new series! @therepairshop.tv."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shows off his wife's baby bump as he gives exciting update

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen snap - fans are shocked

Peter brought the clogs, which belonged to his mother, to the heirloom-restoring programme and revealed that his mother had fled Turkey after WW1 due to the Armenian genocide, taking the shoes with her.

Will posted his latest repair to Instagram

Fans were quick to praise Will's incredible woodwork skills in the comments section, with one person writing: "What an amazing transformation. It must be very satisfying to do and also the joy you all bring to people is immense!" while another added: "Incredible job, Will."

A third person agreed, commenting: "These were so beautiful and such a painstaking repair! Well done."

Will is expecting a baby with his wife Polly

Will's latest post comes just weeks after he announced that he and his wife, Polly, are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the word 'Papa' engraved on the front, the restoration maestro captioned it: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Will's followers were quick to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Congratulations Will! You’re going to be the best dad!" while another added: "Wow!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both. What absolutely wonderful news."

The Repair Shop is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.