Married at First Sight Australia: Are Selina and Cody still together?

Married at First Sight Australia series nine is currently airing on E4 but has already aired Down Under, so many fans are eager to know if the couples they've come to know and love are still an item now that she show has wrapped.

One pairing in particular, Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley, has sparked plenty of conversation from viewers thanks to their many ups and downs on the show. But are they still together? Warning! Spoilers for series nine ahead…

WATCH: Official trailer for Married at First Sight Australia series nine

Selina, who works as a hairdresser, and Cody, who works as a personal fitness trainer, got off to a tricky start, with Cody telling the cameras shortly after they met, despite meeting at their wedding, that he was worried the relationship was moving "too quick"…

However, they gave it another go and the couple seemed to be happy and even discussed living together. Cody and Selina remained close until the series ended, but, after the reunion dinner, they decided to part ways. It was Cody who broke off the marriage and Selina was ultimately left "heartbroken".

Selina and Cody got married on the Channel 4 show

Cody opened up to 9Entertainment why their love story didn't end in happiness: "I just didn't sort of feel that we completely resolved all of our issues. Because we were so up and down, every time we were at that good point you just think, 'This is so worth it,' and when you're at those down points you're just really starting to question, 'Why are we in this relationship?'"

"Selina said to me, 'If you can't think of a distinct answer or you can't say yes straight away, I think there's our answer there.'" Ouch.

Selina works as a hairdresser away from the show

Following the ninth series coming to an end, Selina was even reported to be dating another star from the show, Al Perkins. But, she soon put these rumours to bed. She told Daily Mail Australia: "I love Al. I'll always have so much love for him, but we're just friends."

