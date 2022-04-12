Married at first sight Australia: Are Jack and Domenica still together? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Viewers have been loving the new episodes of the popular reality show Married at First Sight Australia, which is currently airing on E4 and proving just as entertaining and dramatic as the last series.

The show originally aired Down Under earlier this year, meaning that it's been a few months since the couples made their final decisions. Naturally, UK audiences are curious about which couples have stayed together. So, what happened to Jack and Domenica - are they still an item? Here's everything you need to know…

Jack Millar, 27, and Domenica Calarco, 29, instantly hit it off after locking eyes for the very first time at the altar. While Dom said she was "feeling the chemistry", Jack gushed to viewers at home: "I think the experts have nailed it. Dom is beautiful, she's lovely, and she seems totally unique."

So audiences were hardly surprised the pair decided to pursue a relationship together in the real world following the final vows ceremony. However, sometime between the ceremony in November 2021 and the reunion, which was filmed in January 2022, they decided to call it a day.

Jack and Domenica instantly hit it off on the show

They attended the reunion ceremony separately and confirmed at the time that their relationship had broken down. Both expressed their confusion, with Dominca admitting: "It kind of fizzled – I don't know what happened, and I'm left very confused". Jack echoed her words as he added: "I don't know what happened – I'm feeling so gutted."

Asked whether there was a chance of the pair getting back together, Domenica was coy and simply replied: "Never say never," while both left viewers with hope as they confirmed that neither were seeing other people.

Domenica sparked fresh hope of a reunion with a romantic snap of her and Jack

More recently, Domenica teased on social media that the pair could be starting things up again. Taking to Instagram on Monday 11 April, the makeup artist shared a sweet photo of the two of them looking rather cosy. With the fingers interlocked, she could be seen grinning from ear to ear as Jack planted a kiss on her cheek.

She captioned it: "What a wild ride it's been, couldn't have done it without @jackomillar holding my hand."

She also shared a photo of the two of them lying in bed with her beloved pet pooch Millie alongside Jack and his little dog, Fynn, which she captioned "Family" so it seems that even if the two aren't putting labels on it, they are very much still in each other's lives.

