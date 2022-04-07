Married At First Sight Australia's Brent makes shock revelation about his dramatic storming off The star stormed off during his commitment ceremony to Tamara Djordjevic

Married at First Sight Australia series nine was not short of its drama, especially when it came to one couple: Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic, who did not have a smooth-sailing union.

And now, Brent has made a surprising revelation about the dramatic moment he stormed off from the show when they were meant to be renewing their vows - explaining he had been planning the moment for the entirety of the week leading up to the ceremony.

Appearing on The Handbags Podcast with former MAFS star Michael Brunelli and Josh Moss, the reality star, 33, explained that he had planned the moment he was going to "say his piece" to his wife about her behaviour long before it took place.

Brent explained: "I'll be honest, I planned to drop the cards. I'd had enough and I was ready to walk away and make a statement that she needed to understand.

"I had taken shot to shot from Tamara and I wanted to say my piece and walk away. It took me a week to write that speech."

Brent and Tamara had an up and down relationship on the show

The moment in question occurred during series nine as Brent and Tamara came together for the commitment ceremony. But instead of exchanging romantic words, Brent was compelled to give Tamara some home truths about her attitude and behaviour throughout the past few weeks.

Stood at the altar, he described his wife as "vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed", as Tamara stood opposite looking shocked.

"Our relationship is capable of great things when we are thoughtful, understanding, kind and genuine. Well, we often had to hit rock bottom to get to this place. Unfortunately, the downhill spiral to the bottom was filled with disrespect," Brent began.

The couple faced some dramatic moments after they got hitched

"Closer to the end, as the stresses of the experiment really started to wear us down.... your true colours showed you to be vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed. You don't have any real loyalty to anyone. And I realised you lack all the qualities I'm looking for in a partner."

He continued: "You are not God's gift to humanity. So stop looking down on everyone. I don't even know where you get the confidence to do so. So on that note, good luck, good riddance."

At this moment, Brent then threw his 'vows' on the floor and stormed off, leaving Tamara open-mouthed in shock. Meanwhile, since the show wrapped, it's clear both have moved on. Brent is now thought to be dating Ella Ding while Tamara is said to be involved with Ella's ex, Mitchell Eynaud.

