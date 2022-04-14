Married at First Sight Australia 2022: Where are Ella and Mitch now? Spoilers ahead!

Married at First Sight Australia has been a huge hit with UK viewers who have been relishing in the ups and downs of the E4 show's latest contestants.

With season nine originally airing Down Under earlier this year, the fates of this year's couples were revealed months ago, leaving curious UK fans keen to know which couples have stayed together ahead of the final episode. Read on to find out what happened to Ella and Mitch. Where are the couple now?

Ella Ding, 28, and Mitch Eynaud, 26, were one of the first couples to tie the knot on the show and shared an instant connection from their first meeting.

"[The experts] definitely hit the nail on the head with things I asked for," Ella told the show's viewers after first laying eyes on Mitch. He added: "Likewise. Likewise."

Despite initially being concerned about their minor age gap, Ella gushed over her new love in an interview and revealed that the pair "laughed every day".

However, despite arriving at the reunion episode as a fully-fledged couple, the pair decided to go their separate ways shortly after.

Ella and Mitch hit it off when they first met

While appearing on an Australian radio show, Fitzy and Wippa, in January, Ella revealed that she hadn't been in contact with Mitch since the reunion.

She said: "I haven't seen Mitchell since the reunion. He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out."

"It wasn't straight away. He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out. And it was probably about two months ago. Articles you know, hit the media and then yeah, he sort of just cut me off," she explained, referencing paparazzi photos that showed her hanging out with her fellow co-star Brent Vitiello.

Since then, rumours have emerged in the media about an alleged relationship between Mitch and one of the other brides in the series, Tamara Djordjevic.

Ella and Mitch are no longer together

Discussing their relationship more recently on The Handbags podcast on April 13, Ella shared her feelings: "He's the coldest person I've ever met," she said.

"He doesn't believe in monogamous relationships. Mitchell is an enigma. I've dated a lot of men, and I am good at reading people. I have never met anyone like Mitchell. He is wired so differently.

"His first thing was, 'I don't really believe in marriage'. And I'm like, don't I have a ring on and you read vows?"

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on All4.

