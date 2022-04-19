Married at First Sight Australia: Are Jackson and Olivia still together? The new season has had plenty of jaw-dropping moments...

Series nine of Married at First Sight Australia has once again had us on the edge of our seats as we watch a number of couples meet for the first time when they exchange vows.

MORE: Married at first sight Australia: Are Jack and Domenica still together?

The reality show, which is currently airing in the UK on E4, is never short of its ups and downs, and one couple who had many is Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie. But are they still a couple?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series nine's official trailer

The reunion episode of the current season will reveal which couples made it through and remain happy as ever today. The special episode airs in the UK on Monday 25 April – but if you can't wait that long, scroll on to find out more about Jackson and Olivia. Warning! Potential spoilers ahead…

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia 2022: Where are Ella and Mitch now?

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia's Brent makes shock revelation about his dramatic storming off

In short, yes! Fans might be glad to hear that it seems like the couple have stood the test of time and remain in a relationship to this day.

Earlier this month, the pair were pictured by paparazzi in Sydney as they shopped for wedding rings – this sparked many engagement rumours. However, fans online were quick to claim these photos were staged.

Olivia married Jackson in series nine

Staged or not, it seems Jackson and Olivia's intentions are true. Olivia told 9Entertainment after they renewed their vows during the show that telling him she loved him felt "natural", despite him not saying it back.

"I also hoped that he kinda wouldn't because I think if he did I would always question if he just said it because pressure got to him. I think he's there, he just hasn't had the penny drop, the eureka moment hasn't happened… but we're very close."

The couple are thought to be together to this day

However, according to NowtoLove.com, the pair are set to reveal during the reunion episode that they've moved in together and are planning their future.

Jackson, who upped and left Melbourne to live with Olivia in NSW, said: "We're amazing, we're doing really well. I see something really special here and I wanted to give it everything and I think [moving] was the way to do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.