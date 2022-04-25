The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk following emotional post The woodwork expert took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk was flooded with messages from fans on Sunday after sharing an emotional post to Instagram.

The furniture restorer took to his social media account to share the story of his friend, Anastasia, a mural artist who has been forced to leave her home in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Posting several images of Anastasia's work, the 36-year-old wrote: "It was lovely to catch up with my good friend Anastasia last week. She amongst many others have been forced to leave their home country of Ukraine. It is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking what is happening, and my thoughts are with the people of Ukraine."

He continued: "Anastasia is an amazing mural artist, who I had the pleasure of sharing a workshop with for many years. She is currently working hard to fundraise for medical equipment and other important supplies that are greatly needed.

"You can read more about her story and the work she is doing as well as info on donating by clicking the link in my bio and on her page @artbelous #standwithukraine," he added.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to post messages of support, with one person writing: "My love and sympathy to her and her devastated country. We must all give help in any way we can," while another added: "Wow they are incredible amazing paintings. Wishing Anastasia the best of luck with her fundraising."

Other fans praised the woodwork expert for sharing the post and helping the cause, with one person writing: "Top lad Will, master craftsmen and a true gentleman," while another commented: "Thank you Will for your kind support. Together we can do great things and I hope the victory and peace come soon. Happy Easter to all (in Ukraine we celebrate it today)."

A third person added: "Wonderful work. Thanks for helping with donations for this poor country. It needs to end now!"

