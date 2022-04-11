The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher reveals shock following late husband's diagnosis

The Repair Shop star Suzie Fletcher has opened up about the shock she felt following her late husband's cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the Relatively podcast recently, Suzie spoke about her husband, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2013.

Opening up about her husband's illness, the saddle make said: "It was one of those bolts out of the blue that you never expect is going to happen to you."

Suzie first met her husband in Colorado after initially moving to the US to work as a master saddler in Illinois. Having intended to live in the states for only two years, the Oxford native ended up staying there for 22 years before moving back to the UK.

The couple were living in the US at the time of his diagnosis. Suzie went on to reveal that she protected her family in the UK from certain information so that they wouldn't worry about her coping with his illness.

Suzie opened up about her late husband's diagnosis

"My family were great, but I was very aware that they didn't need to be overly worried and I did have a really good support group in my friends in the States as well," she explained. "I suppose I tried to protect them from too much information, particularly because my mother was still alive and she would worry desperately if she felt like I wasn't going to be able to cope.

"To be perfectly honest, when we got that diagnosis, I knew that my focus was to provide my husband with everything that he wanted, no matter how impossible it seemed. If he wanted to fly to the moon, I'd try and make that happen."

Suzie has previously said that joining the BBC's heirloom-fixing show has helped her through some "dark days" following her husband's passing.

Suzie joined The Repair Shop in 2017

She told the BBC that it was her brother Steve's involvement and the death of her husband that prompted her to sign up for the programme.

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team.

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days," she added.

