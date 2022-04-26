Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers have same complaint about new show The show made its debut on TalkTV

Piers Morgan made his highly anticipated return to TV with his new programme on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Monday and viewers have taken to Twitter to make the same complaint about the show.

The debut episode saw the former Good Morning Britain host give a long opening monologue in which he promised his show to be a "no cancel zone" before going on to interview the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Viewers took to Twitter during the show to take issue with the American-style production format, with one person writing: "I'm not entirely sure on this. I think it's too American (no offence against them at all) also, with it not being live it's just not the same," while another added: "Watching @PiersUncensored - I get that it's also for an American audience but do we really need those pop-ups like 'no cancel zone' and the talking to another camera to get the point across?"

A third person tweeted: "The content is good, but the production values are far too American for British TV. Lose the Fox News visuals and strange, muted fade VT transitions and the overall production quality will stand alongside UK broadcasters far stronger. Hopefully teething issues."

Viewers felt Piers' new show was "too American"

However, not all fans were distracted by the Americanised format and took to Twitter to welcome Piers back to the small screen.

One person wrote: "Great first show of @PiersUncensored on @TalkTV. And there is certainly no one better than @piersmorgan to lead the charge on eradicating the cancel culture," while another added: "Great show tonight @piersmorgan really enjoyed it. Great having you back on TV."

Piers hosted Good Morning Britain from 2015 to 2021

A third viewer commented: "Just catching up on #piersuncensored from earlier. Smashing stuff, welcome back!" while another added: "I enjoyed @piersmorgan back on British TV. Quality entertainment that Trump interview #piersuncensored I'm loving #TalkTV so far, this could be a real big gamechanger, great start."

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs on Monday to Thursday on TalkTV at 8pm.

