Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan explain the truth behind his abrupt GMB exit

Piers Morgan has explained the truth behind his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain in March last year.

While appearing on Lorraine Kelly's show on Thursday morning, Piers revealed that he did not want to leave but was presented with a 'fait accompli' and chose to depart from the show rather than apologise for what he said about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

When asked by Lorraine if he regretted the circumstances of his departure from the morning news programme, he said: "Let me be clear, I only regret that ITV tried to make me apologise for something I genuinely believe. I didn't believe most of what was coming out of Meghan Markle's mouth when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey, mainly because some of the things she was saying were immediately proven to be complete nonsense.

"She didn't have a secret marriage in the back garden with the Archbishop of Canterbury. If she had done, he would have been arrested, it would have been against the law.

"So I didn't believe her then, I don't believe her as I sit here now and I should be entitled to not believe her," he added.

Piers hosted the ITV show alongside Susanna Reid from 2015 to 2021

The journalist went on to say that the "balanced debate" on Good Morning Britain was what made the show so "successful" and that on the day when the show's ratings were highest, he wasn't expecting to depart from the programme. "On the last day we finally got our highest ever ratings and beat the BBC and I wasn't expecting a carriage clock Lorraine, but I wasn't expecting to leave the building either so I'm sorry I had to leave."

He continued: "Just to be clear, I didn't want to leave. It wasn't my choice to leave. I was just told, 'You've got to apologise or you have to leave.' I said, 'Why would I apologise for something I believe?'

"I don't think anyone, by the way, should apologise for an honestly held opinion."

He went on to say that while he had to depart from the broadcaster, he enjoyed his time working there.

Piers enjoyed his time at GMB

"I did have a great time there. I had a lovely time at ITV. I worked there for many years. I did Life Stories and other shows, particularly Good Morning Britain. I loved working with Susanna [Reid]. We had this arranged marriage where you get put with someone you don't really know.

"We sort of fired off each other, then we sort of understood each other and just at the moment the marriage was really flourishing, we have to suddenly get divorced," he added.

When Lorraine said that it was his fault that his professional relationship with Susanna came to an end after walking out, he said: "I didn't walk out. I went back in that day."

"I did walk back in and I did finish that show. Then I was presented with a fait accompli and I chose not to apologise and to leave but I did have a great time. I did love Good Morning Britain, I loved trebling the ratings. I loved all the noise and fun we had."

