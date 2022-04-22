Piers Morgan defends himself after Donald Trump hits out at his new show Piers' interviewed the former President for Uncensored...

Piers Morgan's new programme Uncensored might not have aired yet, but the broadcaster is already having to defend himself after former President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised the promotional footage of their recent interview, claiming it had been "edited".

Once firm friends, the pair locked horns during the interview over the 2020 election which Trump believes was rigged. The video, shared by TalkTV, seemed to show Donald walking out after being questioned by the former Good Morning Britain broadcaster.

But Donald and Piers' feud continued after the cameras stopped rolling, as the former Apprentice host hit out at Piers' promo clip, claiming it had been "deceptively edited" to make him look bad.

Piers responded to the claim on Twitter, clearly seeing the humour in the situation. He wrote: "We haven't even aired it yet, and he's already released two furious statements… about a PROMO?! Take a chill pill, Mr President - it's a great interview, even if you did lose your rag a bit."

President Trump’s now issued two statements about our interview which he calls ‘long and tedious’, ‘fake’ and a ‘shambles’ but he also says it was ‘very strong’, he ‘enjoyed doing it’, predicts ‘big ratings’, and concludes: ‘I don’t believe Piers is a complete slime-ball.’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZyN4FSh27g — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 22, 2022

Piers has been responding to Donald's statements on Twitter

He added in a follow-up tweet: "President Trump's now issued two statements about our interview which he calls 'long and tedious', 'fake' and a 'shambles' but he also says it was 'very strong', he 'enjoyed doing it', predicts 'big ratings', and concludes: 'I don't believe Piers is a complete slime-ball'", followed by a laughing-face emojis.

Donald's team then released audio to US media outlets which seemed to suggest that the ex-president exchanged pleasantries with Piers before the interview ended. Audiences will have to wait until next Monday and Tuesday evening to see what happened in full when the show airs on TalkTV.

Piers' interview with Donald Trump will air next week

Piers also explained the situation on Lorraine this week, telling fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly: "He says it's a rigged election, and he now says I have a rigged promo. What I would say is watch the interview. It will all be there. We won't be doing any duplicitous editing."

He added: "The promo reflects exactly what happened. Donald Trump got very angry about one particular thing and he couldn't let it go. But when people see the interview they'll see that we have nice exchanges. We always have done before. But simmering is this anger he was feeling about what was said to him before we started the interview."

