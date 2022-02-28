Susanna Reid reveals true opinion of Piers Morgan's GMB replacements

Susanna Reid has revealed her true opinion of the many stand-in presenters that have replaced Piers Morgan since his exit from Good Morning Britain in March last year.

MORE: Susanna Reid reaches out to co-star Kate Garraway for emotional reason

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's morning show on Monday to mark the lead up to International Women's Day, the news host opened up about her new presenting partners.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid reveals feelings of claustrophobia and panic attacks

Susanna has been joined on the breakfast programme by an array of guest hosts, including Ed Balls, Adil Ray and Richard Madeley, who announced his permanent part-time position on the show back in November.

MORE: Susanna Reid wows viewers with jaw-dropping look – as co-stars make cheeky comments

MORE: Susanna Reid recalls terrifying near-death experience during knife attack

After jokingly dubbing her list of rotating presenting partners as 'TV Tinder,' Susanna went on to reveal her true feelings about them. She said: "There's my good friend Rob Rinder. I'm normally out in Ibiza with him. There's Ed Balls, who we know, of course, having been part of the opposition, Alistair Campbell, Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Bill Turnbull, Richard Bacon, Martin Lewis. Goodness me, where does it stop?"

Susanna has been joined by an array of guest hosts since Piers' departure

When asked by Lorraine if she enjoys working with an array of hosts, Susanna replied: "I do. As the late, great Bruce Forsyth would say, they are all my favourites because to me it's important.

She continued: "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."

Piers Morgan left the show in March last year

Susanna's former TV husband, Piers Morgan, left the show in March 2021 after it was revealed that he was being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints following his remarks.

In September the same year, Piers was cleared by the watchdog, which ruled that his controversial comments did not breach the broadcasting code.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.