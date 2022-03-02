Chicago Fire showrunner reveals Jesse Spencer will return to show very soon The actor announced his departure from the main cast back in October 2021

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer may have only bowed out of the show a handful of episodes ago, but it feels like it's been forever since we last saw him on screens!

MORE: Chicago Fire announces new cast member for season ten

However, it's now been revealed that the lieutenant Matthew Casey actor will be making a comeback for a very special occasion later on this season. Want to know more? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire recently made its return to screens following a midseason break

Speaking in a new interview, showrunner Derek Haas teased two major moments that fans have to look forward to before the conclusion of season ten: the wedding of Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) and the return of Matt - and it seems that the latter will most likely happen at the former.

MORE: Why these One Chicago stars left the franchise and where they are now

MORE: Exclusive: Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith opens up about Stellaride's wedding

"We are on scope for a wedding episode this season. I would write it down - maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get," Derek told Variety, adding: "I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn't include Casey."

He added that while Jesse hasn't appeared on the show since October, his character is still very much a part of the Firehouse 51 family and continue to be so. One way that the show has managed to keep Jesse part of the storyline is through his long-distance relationship with girlfriend Sylvie (Kara Killmer).

Matt is set to make an appearance at Severide and Stella's wedding

Discussing the decision to keep the couple together, Derek said: "It would have felt like cheating after having them building that relationship over so many seasons, and then just throwing it away because of production demand.

"So we thought it was realistic, especially in this day and age, that people can keep a relationship going. It's been fun for us because we love Casey so much as writers that we want him to keep his presence."

Jesse played Matthew Casey on the show for ten years before exiting in late 2021

In the show's milestone 200th episode, fans saw the lieutenant leave the Windy City for three years to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children.

MORE: Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Explaining his reasons for exiting the show after almost ten years, Jesse told press at the time: "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show."

He continued: "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.