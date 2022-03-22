Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten There will be no new episodes on Wednesday 30 March

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Casey say goodbye to Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire

On Wednesday 30 March, audiences will be again treated to a trio of reruns as the franchise continues its unexplained hiatus from screens. Although details for the episodes set to air on Wednesday 6 April have not yet been released, according to reports, bosses have confirmed that's when new episodes will next air.

MORE: Why these One Chicago stars left the franchise and where they are now

MORE: All we know about remainder of Chicago PD series nine following setbacks

Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed their frustration at having to wait even longer to catch up with their favourite Windy City firefighters, as well as doctors on Med and officers on PD.

“April 6th are you kidding right now?!?! #OneChicago #ChicagoFire #ChicagoPD #ChicagoMed,” one upset fan wrote.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOO APRIL 6 WHAT!!!!! TOO LONG!!! #ChicagoFire," another tweeted while a third added: "I can't believe we have so long to wait," followed by a string of crying face emojis.

Fans have expressed their frustration at having to wait so long to see the latest episode

It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics, although some have speculated that it could be down to the showrunners needing more time to finish post-production work on the episodes.

Others have suggested that March Madness, the name given the frenzy surrounding the NCAA Basketball tournament, could be the cause with bosses keen not to compete with the huge sporting event.

MORE: Chicago Fire showrunner reveals Jesse Spencer will return to show very soon

In the latest instalment of the firefighter drama, it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, would be bowing out of the show indefinitely. Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be with her partner Matthew Casey - who fans saw leave earlier this season - after realizing that occasional weekends weren't enough to keep their romance going.

Elsewhere, viewers also saw Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd settle into her new role as Lieutenant while also making amends with Andy Allo's Wendy Seager after the latter expressed feelings for Stella's fiance Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.