Married At First Sight Australia set for major shake-up in future series

Married at First Sight Australia recently wrapped its ninth series on Channel Nine, and E4 in the UK, and fans could not get enough of its dramatic and often tense showdowns between the participants.

However, the format for the Australian version of the show, which became so popular it prompted the UK version to follow suit, could look very different in future seasons.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the executive producer, Tara McWilliams, who is credited with making the reality programme so popular with viewers, has stepped down from her position.

It's thought that Tara will still have an involvement in Married at First Sight, but will prioritise her new role as Director of Content at Endemol Shine.

Meanwhile, the most recent series came to an epic climax recently, showing participants come together for a reunion dinner party to reflect on their time in the experiment.

A number of the couples did not come out the other side of the experiment and audiences were particularly shocked when one seemingly solid couple, Mitch and Ella, had parted ways.

Rumours had since come to light that Mitch had been involved with another participant, Tamara, who was previously married to Brent, before filming for series six began. Now, the situation has become more complex as it's been reported that Ella and Brent are now thought to be a couple.

Ella was previously married to Mitch

Ella has been vocal about the fact that she now believes that Mitch and Tamara were in a relationship behind her back even while production for series nine was ongoing.

Speaking on the Australian radio show Allan & Carly recently, she said: "The word is that they are together, and they have been for a while. That's what we've all been told. And the speculation is that it's been going on for quite a long time, and potentially even before filming."

